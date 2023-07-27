﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Metro will not apply "one-size-fits-all" rules on commuters

An Internet controversy erupted after a woman in Nanjing was admonished for drinking bottled juice on the subway. Do the same regulations apply in Shanghai though?
A woman who was warned for drinking bottled juice while riding the Metro in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, has sparked a heated debate online.

According to the Nanjing Metro's official website, the penalty for eating and drinking on Metro trains varies based on the circumstances, ranging from a warning to a fine of 20 yuan (US$2.8) to 50 yuan.

People who stop eating or drinking immediately after being warned will not incur any penalties.

But what are the rules in Shanghai? Will passengers who eat or drink on Metro trains be fined?

Shanghai's rail transit passenger regulations, which came into effect on December 1, 2022, require commuters to ride the Metro in a civilized manner, maintain the cleanliness of stations and carriages, not drink or eat, make loud noises, or step on seats.

In a Shanghai Rumor Buster Platform post, a Shanghai Metro employee indicated that if a passenger breached the regulation, a staffer would come and address the behavior, and there would be no penalty.

"Specific measures should be taken according to the situation," the staff member remarked.

Shanghai Metro will apply regulations according to the real scenario rather than "one size fits all" and will not disregard individuals' objective and reasonable needs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
