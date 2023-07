Direct flights between Bangkok and six Chinese cities operated by the Thai Lion Air will resume from August 15.

According to Thai media, Thai Lion Air will resume six flight routes connecting China and Thailand starting from August 15.

These direct flights will operate between Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) and six Chinese cities, namely Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Xi'an.

Thai Lion Air has attached significant importance to offering international travel services.