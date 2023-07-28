Zhihu holds event in Xintiandi for Shanghai's new workers

Zhihu, the Chinese equivalent of Quora, is holding an event in Shanghai's Xintiandi for residents new to the city's workforce.

Zhihu, the Chinese equivalent of Quora, is holding an event in Shanghai for workplace newcomers to share and debate on topics including work, lifestyle, mental conditions and entertainment.

If you go:

Date: Through July 30, 7pm-midnight



Venue: The Roof 恒基·旭辉天地

Address: 458 Madang Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区马当路458弄