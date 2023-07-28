﻿
Café investigated on suspicion of violating morality

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:37 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
An online order page of the café.

A café in downtown Huangpu District is under investigation for violation of public order and morality, the district's market watchdog exposed on Friday.

Drinks such as Americanos and lattes served by the shop bearing the signage "Doi Coffee" were found to contain obscene applications by diners who tipped off regulators.

Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation said the shop allegedly violated China's online trade supervision and management regulations and is under investigation.

The café has been ordered to make rectification.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
