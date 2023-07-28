Café investigated on suspicion of violating morality

Drinks such as Americanos and lattes served by the shop bearing the signage "Doi Coffee" were found to contain obscene applications by diners who tipped off regulators.

A café in downtown Huangpu District is under investigation for violation of public order and morality, the district's market watchdog exposed on Friday.

Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation said the shop allegedly violated China's online trade supervision and management regulations and is under investigation.

The café has been ordered to make rectification.





