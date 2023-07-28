﻿
Certain ferries, trains, flights suspended as Typhoon Doksuri crosses coast

Doksuri made landfall at Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, at 9:55 am this morning, bringing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour.
Some transportation services in Shanghai were suspended on Friday due to the influence of this year's fifth typhoon Doksuri.

Passenger ship services to Chongming and Hengsha Island were suspended from 6:05am, according to Shanghai Ferry.

Some trains, including services from Shanghai to Shenzhen, Shanghai to Guangzhou, and Shanghai to Zhuhai, were halted as the typhoon approached, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

To meet passengers' travel needs within the Yangtze River Delta region, 22 trains were added on Friday.

Shanghai-based airlines, such as China Eastern Airlines, Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, canceled some of their flights in China's southeastern coastal cities, such as routes between Shanghai and Xiamen, Shanghai and Fuzhou, Shanghai and Guangzhou, and Shanghai and Jieyang.

Although some flights were canceled, Shanghai's two airports operated smoothly without massive delays.

Travelers are recommended to pay close attention to changes of schedule and weather information before planning trips.

Doksuri made landfall in Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, at 9:55am this morning, bringing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour. It will continue to move northwest with its intensity gradually weakening.

More showers and thunderstorms are predicted in Shanghai between Friday and Saturday along with gale-force winds.

The city's weather authorities issued a blue rain alert, the lowest in its four-color system, on Friday morning, warning that short-term precipitation was expected to reach 35 millimeters.

A level-four emergency response, the lowest in the four-tier system, was put in place by local flood control and prevention authorities, to remind relevant departments to fully prepare for the period in which the typhoon passes.

National Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

The predicted path of this year's fifth typhoon, Typhoon Doksuri, between 8am on Friday and 8am on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
