﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai center tests nuclear medicine prostate cancer treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
Due to poor coverage of early screening, most prostate cancer patients in China are not detected until the disease is in the middle or terminal stage.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
Shanghai center tests nuclear medicine prostate cancer treatment
Ti Gong

The first patient with prostate cancer undergoes radionuclide therapy at Shanghai Cancer Center.

Local doctors are trying radionuclide therapy, a method of nuclear medicine, on the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, the Shanghai Cancer Center announced on Friday after completing the first clinical trial.

The therapy, which targets a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), introduces Lu-177-PSMA-617 into the cancer for precise attack. The nuclides can enter the inside of the cancer to apply biological treatment and radiation in order to kill cancerous cells.

Dr Song Shaoli, director of the nuclear medicine department of the Shanghai Cancer Center, said overseas research has confirmed that Lu-177-PSMA-617 can achieve positive effects for patients in progressive stages and reach a 51 percent remission rate with good tolerance and safety. Only patients who test positive for high PSMA can receive the treatment. About 87 percent of patients have a high expression of PSMA.

Due to poor coverage of early screening, most prostate cancer patients in China are not detected until the disease is in the middle or terminal stage. The average survival time after diagnosis is only 12 to 18 months.

The patient in the clinical trial is a 67-year-old, who had no other treatment choices after undergoing endocrinotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted medicine. Doctors decided to first test the innovative nuclear medicine treatment on him.

Dr Dai Bo from the hospital's urinary surgery department said the nuclear treatment using radioactive beams to target prostate cancer lesions with high PSMA expression could strongly attack the cancer with only slight damage to nearby tissues, bringing new hope to patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     