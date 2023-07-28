﻿
News / Metro

Military-themed art exhibition on parade at city archives

A military-themed art exhibition opened on Friday at the Shanghai Archives ahead of the Army Day on Tuesday.
Ti Gong

Military-themed paintings created by renowned Chinese artist Wang Guanqing.

A military-themed art exhibition has opened at the Shanghai Archives ahead of Army Day on Tuesday.

The exhibition showcases the classic military-themed paintings created by renowned Chinese artist Wang Guanqing along with related archival materials.

For more than seven decades, Wang has passionately created compelling comic strips, depicting the heroic stories of the People's Liberation Army throughout history.

His iconic works, such as "The Red Sun," "From Slave to General" and "Lei Feng," have left a lasting impact and garnered millions of admirers. Lei was an ordinary Chinese soldier in the 1960s renowned for his generosity and altruistic deeds. He is held as a role model for the Chinese people.

Ti Gong

Vibrant river and mountain scenes are depicted in ink.

The exhibition highlights artworks reflecting the Long March (1934-1936), Lei's noble deeds, and the achievements of the "Good Eighth Company on Nanjing Road." These pieces offer a glimpse into China's history and the spirit of struggle, according to the archives.

Visitors will have the opportunity to appreciate the intricate brushstrokes and profound themes conveyed in Wang's masterpieces.

The exhibition also includes precious archival documents from various institutions, providing further insights into the historical context and the essence of the displayed artworks.

The "Ink and Military Spirit" exhibition will run through October 28 at the Shanghai Archives on Baiyang Road in the Pudong New Area. Art enthusiasts and history buffs alike can make reservations on the archive's official WeChat account to attend the showcase of Chinese cultural heritage and military history.

Ti Gong

A visitors takes photos of the works.

If you go:

Date: Through October 28

Site: Shanghai Archives

Address: 636 Baiyang Road

Admission: Free

Reservation: Through official WeChat account "dacqbjb" (档案春秋)

Public Transport: Longyang Road Station, Metro Line 2, 18 and 16

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
