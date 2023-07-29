﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai set to terminate viral hepatitis risk status

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:47 UTC+8, 2023-07-29       0
The incidence of acute hepatitis B in Shanghai has been reduced to the lowest level in history.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:47 UTC+8, 2023-07-29       0

The incidence of acute hepatitis B in Shanghai has been reduced to the lowest level in history, and the city has entered the stage for "termination of hepatitis risk," according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The commission has organized a citywide event for viral hepatitis testing, diagnosis, treatment and consultation over the weekend.

Shanghai has been focused on viral hepatitis prevention and control through enhancing blood safety, vaccination, testing and treatment, community-based management and public education.

So far, the vaccination rate for children for hepatitis A and B is more than 99 percent. Since 2010, the city has promoted voluntary hepatitis B vaccination for adult residents, resulting in the acute hepatitis B incidence dropping to its lowest level.

China is still a country with strong burden imposed by chronic hepatitis. Many chronic hepatitis carriers, mainly hepatitis C, are not aware of their condition.

Shanghai initiated a plan in April to terminate the public risk of hepatitis C, indicating that the focus of local hepatitis work has been transferred from individual-centered treatment and cure to group-centered risk termination.

Currently, a total of 219 hospitals can provide hepatitis medical services, in an effort to further terminate the harm of hepatitis C.

Among them, the authority selected 30 designated medical facilities for hepatitis C diagnosis and treatment and will further perfect the service system.

Leading hospitals are also teaming up to enhance the medical capability of liver disease testing, diagnosis and treatment, experts told a Western and TCM forum on liver disease at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine on Friday.

The combination of Western and TCM and multidisciplinary treatment format with participation of various departments have been adopted to ensure better and individualized treatment plans to improve patients' survival and life quality.

"Concerning the disease development process of hepatitis-cirrhosis-liver cancer, we introduced the TCM theory to carry out early screening, prevention, diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Zhu Junfeng, director of the hospital's liver disease department.

"This will offer a one-stop live disease prevention and control system, and has achieved very positive effects."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     