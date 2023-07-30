Expect gale-force winds as Typhoon Khanun approaches

Shanghai residents are being warned to brace for a new round of gale-force winds as this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, approaches China's eastern coastal areas.

Imaginechina

Showers and strong wind are forecast to hit the city from Tuesday with the high dropping to around 31-32 degrees Celsius, the local meteorological authorities said.

Khanun was 850 kilometers southeast of Ryukyu Islands at 5pm on Sunday evening, bringing winds force hitting 162-180 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast to move northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour with its intensity increasing.

Khanun is likely to enter the East China Sea between Monday midnight and Tuesday morning, bringing more precipitation and gales to the city than the fifth typhoon, Doksuri.

Elsewhere, local residents were delighted by a "crystal sky" over the city on Sunday after Doksuri moved away.

Sunday's maximum temperature, which the city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded, was 33 degrees with the low around 27.

Monday will be cloudy with afternoon showers in some areas. The mercury is predicted to be back to 34 degrees again on Monday.