﻿
News / Metro

Work begins on East Lake International Innovation Center

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Yu Tong
  14:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-30       0
Construction has begun on an international innovation center with a total investment of 1.9 billion yuan in Jinshan District.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Yu Tong
  14:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-30       0
Work begins on East Lake International Innovation Center
Ti Gong

An artist's impression of the East Lake International Innovation Center in Shanghai Innovation City.

Construction has begun on an international innovation center with a total investment of 1.9 billion yuan (US$266 million) in Jinshan District.

It is the first project in the local Shanghai Innovation City.

The East Lake International Innovation Center, co-built with the Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group, will occupy an area of about 98,667 square meters, highlighted by R&D labs and headquarters offices, mainly in sectors like new-generation information technology and biomedicine.

Construction began on Friday, and is set to be complete in 2027. Upon completion, it is expected to feature at least 150 technology companies, 30 headquarters and 10,000 talented personnel.

On the same day, construction of the second phase of a digital port project co-built with the China Academy of Science and Technology Development also began.

The project, with a total investment of 1.4 billion yuan, features scientific research, innovation incubation and apartments for talented personnel.

The first phase will open to the public in October, and the second phase in 2025.

Shanghai Innovation City is part of the Shanghai Innovation Bay that was opened in 2019 as an innovation hub focusing on life science, digital economy, and other frontier research.

According to the district government, the bay hopes to someday be on par with other renowned bay areas like those around Tokyo and San Francisco.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     