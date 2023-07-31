Shanghai Mayor meets with UNESCO assistant director-general

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Firmin Matoko, the assistant director-general for education of UNESCO, and his delegation on Saturday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Firmin Matoko, the assistant director-general for education of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and his delegation on Saturday.

Gong introduced the economic and social development of Shanghai, saying that the city is currently accelerating the construction of a world-class socialist modern international metropolis in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development.

Shanghai is focusing on strengthening the "Four Major Functions" and comprehensively deepening the construction of the "Five Centers." It always prioritizes education, science and technology and culture to promote the improvement of the city's level and core competitiveness, build a high-quality education system, enhance technological innovation capabilities and stimulate urban cultural vitality. A series of important indicators of the city ranks among the top in the country and even the world.

Shanghai has had broad and in-depth cooperation with UNESCO for a long time. Under the guidance of the central government, it will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with UNESCO in various fields. It is confident and capable of playing a greater role and making greater contributions to the global STEM education, achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals and promoting the mission of UNESCO.

Matoko said that the mission of UNESCO is to promote progress in education, science and culture around the world and promote peace and development of all peoples. UNESCO looks forward to deepening cooperation with the Shanghai government and various institutions and hopes that Shanghai will play a greater role.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to Chinese enterprises, universities, and educational institutions for their strong support for the development of education in Africa and hopes that China will provide more support and help.





