News / Metro

Intelligent outpatient service building put into use in Yueyang Hospital

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-07-31
A new intelligent, outpatient service building was put into use at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital, featuring greater organization of services and in-hospital GPS-like functions.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-07-31       0

A new intelligent outpatient service building with better arrangement and detailed bilingual guidance and signs was put into use at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine on Monday.

Hospital officials said the new building, with a better environment and more patient-centered arrangement, can provide a better experience and streamline the medical process for patients, who needn't go between different floors for registration, payment, tests and consultation under traditional hospital arrangements.

"The medical region is arranged by diseases in the new building, which means all relevant departments and tests required for one type of disease are arranged in the same place for greater convenience," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of the hospital.

"The arrangement also streamlines the cooperation between experts from different departments for a more timely and precise health service."

The new building is also a part of Yueyang's intelligent hospital construction, as patients can enjoy in-hospital GPS-like services through their smartphone, and systems can do precise positioning and provide the best route and sequence for different tests, to reduce patients' walking distance and waiting time, improving efficiency and preventing mass gathering.

"Through digital-twin big-data systems, we can know the real-time data of patients, service quantity, registration quantity and number of waiting patients, to conduct 5G-based direction in time," said Wei Hongyun, director of the hospital's information center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Follow Us

