Winds and rain but predicted path of Typhoon Khanun changes

The predicted path of this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, has changed, Shanghai's meteorological bureau announced on Monday.

According to the latest forecasts, Khanun is likely to enter the East China Sea area on Wednesday night, and its travelling velocity will slow down.

It is predicted to bring winds and rainfall to China's eastern coastal areas between Wednesday and Sunday.

Shanghai Central Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

Under the influence of Khanun, Shanghai is bracing for increasing-force winds and more precipitation during the period, with the mercury ranging from 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Khanun was 600 kilometers southeast of the Ryukyu Islands at 11am on Monday morning, bearing wind forces of up to173 kilometers per hour.

It is currently classified as a severe typhoon, and is forecast to move northwest at a speed of about 15-20 kph.

However, there is still significant uncertainty about Khanun's movement after it enters the East China Sea, the forecaster said.

As the typhoon's approach may cause travel inconvenience, residents are advised to pay close attention to the changes in the typhoon direction as well as travel information.