Shanghai Harbor U17 football team win International Youth Football Invitational

The Shanghai Harbor U17 football team were the champions of this year's International Youth Football Invitational, held in Shanghai on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Harbour U17 football team is the champion of the 2023 China (Shanghai) International Youth Football Invitational.

The Shanghai Harbour U17 football team won the championship at the 2023 China (Shanghai) International Youth Football Invitational on Sunday with a 3:0 victory against the Shenzhen Cuiyuan Middle School team.

The 90-minute final competition was held at Shanghai Maritime University's Lingang Campus.

Cui Juncheng, captain of the Shanghai Harbour U17 team, said after winning: "The score was 0:0 in the first half and we got three goals in the second half. We should thank ourselves, thank all the players for not letting up and not giving up. All of us were united with the determination to win. Also we need to thank the fans, whose cheering and encouraging really gave us more strength and confidence."

The tournament, co-hosted by the National Youth Campus Football Working Leading Group Office, Shanghai Education Commission, the Shanghai Education Center of Science and Art and some other parties under the Ministry of Education, was initiated in 2015 to promote the development of youth football and international friendship.

Ti Gong

Young football players from China and South Korea try paddling on a dragon boat.

With the theme of "Youthful Vitality, Shared Vision," this year's tournament between July 25 and 30 featured a total of 12 U17 boys' football teams from China and South Korea.

Asomani Eric Wiafe from Ghana, associate coach of the team at the High School Affiliated to Yunnan Normal University, said this year's competition was much more intense than previous football matches.

Junior players from different countries and regions also experienced dragon boat paddling, visited the Planetarium and the Shanghai Maritime Museum to experience the charm of the city in between matches. Film appreciation, skill challenges and professional stretching sessions were also arranged for the athletes to relax.

Yubin Lee, captain of South Korea's KHT team, said: "It's my first time to visit Shanghai. The city is very beautiful and modern. I feel very happy to take part in this event."

Ti Gong

Students from South Korea take a tour of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
