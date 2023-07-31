﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Tower in study deal to promote Dunhuang

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-31       0
Shanghai Tower and Dunhuang Academy have inked a three-year agreement to organize tours and study programs related to the Buddhist grottoes.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-31       0
Shanghai Tower in study deal to promote Dunhuang

Officials from Shanghai Tower and Dunhuang Academy pose for pictures after the signing of a three-year cooperation agreement.

Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, and Dunhuang Academy have signed a three-year cooperation agreement that will include Dunhuang study classes, organizing educational tours, and the production of creative and cultural products.

In 2018, they collaborated on an exhibition at Shanghai Tower where they created life-size reproductions of three Buddhist grottoes – two from Mogao Caves and one from Yulin Caves – using high-definition scanning and printing technology.

Shanghai Tower in study deal to promote Dunhuang
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Three life-size Buddhist grottoes from Gansu Province were displayed in Shanghai Tower in 2018.

Between the years AD 500 and 1,000, Dunhuang, in northwest China's Gansu Province, was a key intersection on the Silk Road and an important Buddhist center, leaving a rich artistic and cultural heritage.

The Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a 1,658-year history, are the most well-known destination in Dunhuang.

Preservation efforts began in the 1940s, and in the 1980s, cutting-edge digital technology began to be used.

The academy has completed analyzing 164 images and collecting digital data for 278 caves by the end of 2022.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     