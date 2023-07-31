Shanghai Tower in study deal to promote Dunhuang

Shanghai Tower and Dunhuang Academy have inked a three-year agreement to organize tours and study programs related to the Buddhist grottoes.

Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, and Dunhuang Academy have signed a three-year cooperation agreement that will include Dunhuang study classes, organizing educational tours, and the production of creative and cultural products.

In 2018, they collaborated on an exhibition at Shanghai Tower where they created life-size reproductions of three Buddhist grottoes – two from Mogao Caves and one from Yulin Caves – using high-definition scanning and printing technology.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Between the years AD 500 and 1,000, Dunhuang, in northwest China's Gansu Province, was a key intersection on the Silk Road and an important Buddhist center, leaving a rich artistic and cultural heritage.

The Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a 1,658-year history, are the most well-known destination in Dunhuang.

Preservation efforts began in the 1940s, and in the 1980s, cutting-edge digital technology began to be used.

The academy has completed analyzing 164 images and collecting digital data for 278 caves by the end of 2022.