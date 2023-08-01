﻿
Second C919 on China Eastern's Shanghai-Chengdu route

Starting from Wednesday, China Eastern Airlines' second C919 (aircraft No. B919C) will officially begin operations on the commercial route between Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The flights MU9197 and MU9198 will operate between Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.

The second C919, China's first self-developed narrow-body aircraft, was delivered to Shanghai-based China Eastern on July 16.

It is the second of the five C919 aircraft that China Eastern purchased from C919's developer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC).

The aircraft obtained relevant certificates for commercial flights issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on July 14. This signifies that the aircraft is qualified for commercial operation and meets the airworthiness requirements of civil aviation regulations.

China Eastern took delivery of the first C919 aircraft from COMAC on December 9, 2022. The aircraft completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28. It is also flying the route between Shanghai and Chengdu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
