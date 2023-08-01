﻿
More rain warnings as Typhoon Khanun approaches East China Sea

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-01
The intensity of Typhoon Khanun has increased again and it is now classified as a super typhoon with its predicted path changing further.
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A man rides a moped in the rain on Tuesday morning in Minhang District.

Shanghai was hit by scattered heavy showers on Tuesday morning as this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, approached the East China Sea.

The rainfall triggered a yellow lightning alert, the second lowest level in the four-tier system, at around 9:30am this morning. The city is bracing for more shower and thunderstorms, along with strong winds over the next five days.

The intensity of the storm increased again and it is now classified as a super typhoon with its predicted path further changing.

Khanun's center was located 870 kilometers southeast of Yuhuan City, Zhejiang Province, at 11am this morning, with wind force of up to 187 kilometers per hour. It will keep moving northwest at a speed of 15-20 kph, according to China's National Meteorological Center.

Khanun is forecast to move into the East China Sea area on Wednesday night and twirl around over the sea with its speed slowing.

The center issued a blue typhoon alert, the lowest level, and a yellow gale alert on Tuesday morning, warning cities along the coast to prepare for strong winds.

However, the movement of the typhoon remains uncertain currently, and local residents are recommended to pay close attention to the changes of weather information.

National Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

The predicted path of this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, between 8am on Tuesday and 8am on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
