Shanghai sees slight rise in substandard food products

  13:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
A total of 1.78 percent of food products tested by Shanghai's market regulators in the first half of this year were substandard with problems such as excessive bacteria and residue exposed, officials revealed on Tuesday.

In total, 59,879 batches of food samples were tested between January and June and 1,063 batches failed the tests, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The substandard rate of food products during the same period last year was 1.56 percent.

Food served at catering venues, edible agriculture products, aquatic products, biscuits, and vegetables had the highest substandard rate, according to the administration.

Excessive residue of pesticides and veterinary drugs, contamination of micro-organisms, substandard food quality, and excessive use of food additives were the major problems, according to the administration.

The substandard products had been sealed, taken off shelves or recalled, officials said.

The businesses involved had been ordered to make rectification, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
