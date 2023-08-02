﻿
News / Metro

Extra Metro trains to alleviate late-night travelers' Hongqiao woes

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long yefengting
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
Shanghai's Metro Line No. 10 and No. 17 will operate extra trains for a month to further alleviate the struggle of late-night arriving travelers at Hongqiao transportation hub.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long yefengting
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
Extra Metro trains to alleviate late-night travelers' Hongqiao woes

Shanghai's Metro Line No. 10 and No. 17 will operate extra trains for a month to further alleviate the struggle of late-night arriving travelers to leave the Hongqiao Transportation Hub and reach downtown during the ongoing summer peak time.

Metro Line 10 will have two more trains on Fridays after its usual finishing hour from August 4 to September 3. The two trains will start from Hongqiao Railway Station at 12:05am and 12:20am, respectively.

In addition, five more trains will leave from Hongqiao Railway Station at the fixed times of 11:15pm, 11:30pm; 11:45pm, 12am and 12:20am, respectively.

The extra trains on Line 10 will only allow passengers to get on and off the train at No. 2 Terminal and No. 1 Terminal stations of Hongqiao airport; and only off the trains for the rest of the stations.

Two more trains on Line 17 will be added after its usual finishing hour on Fridays and Sundays, which will start from Hongqiao Railway Station at 11:15pm and 11:30pm, respectively.

Here, too, the additional trains will only allow passengers to get on and off the trains at Hongqiao Railway Station, and only disembark from the trains for the rest of the stations.

The extra trains are meant to alleviate the struggle of late-night travelers leaving the Hongqiao Transportation Hub. The metro lines will resume their normal schedules after September 3, according to the city's metro operator.

Limited transportation options available late at night at the Hongqiao hub have drawn complaints from stranded travelers. According to previous reports, waiting time easily exceeds an hour at taxi hailing points after the last metro train at Hongqiao has departed.

Extra Metro trains to alleviate late-night travelers' Hongqiao woes
Illustration by Li Yi
Extra Metro trains to alleviate late-night travelers' Hongqiao woes
Illustration by Li Yi
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     