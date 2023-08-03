﻿
News / Metro

Typhoon Khanun to bring scattered showers to Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  19:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
Scattered showers and thundershowers are predicted to hit Shanghai over next two to three days due to this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, according to local weather authorities.
Imaginechina

Visitors enjoy the view of Lujiazui area under a "crystal sky" at the Bund in Shanghai on Thursday.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are predicted to hit Shanghai over next two to three days due to this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, according to local weather authorities.

Khanun's center was located 325 kilometers southeast of Yuhuan City, Zhejiang Province, at 5pm on Thursday, with wind force of up to 162 kilometers per hour. It is twirling around but in reduced speed, according to China's National Meteorological Center.

It is predicted that the typhoon will get closer to Shanghai between Thursday night and Friday when it is expected to be in the sea area 450-500 kilometers from the city's Nahuizui area.

The latest forecast shows that Khanun is about to start moving northeast on Friday midnight, accelerating towards to the sea area south of Japan.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with showers and lightning. The mercury will range from 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

More scattered rainfall, thundershowers and short-term heavy rains in some areas are predicted over the weekend, with temperatures between 28 and 34 degrees, the forecaster said.

Shanghai Central Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

Typhoon Khanun's latest predicted path over the next 120 hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
