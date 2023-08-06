Shandong quake impact: Shanghai Metro, bus services extended

To accommodate stranded passengers arriving at Hongqiao Railway Station late due to train delays caused by the Shandong earthquake, authorities have extended transport services.

As of 11:30 am on Sunday, the 5.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted Pingyuan County in east China's Shandong Province had caused 92 trains to be suspended or delayed. The railway services have since resumed as the situation improved.

To facilitate late-arriving passengers, Shanghai Metro Line Nos. 2, 10, and 17 have added temporary extra services from the Hongqiao Transportation Hub to People's Square, Zhongshan Park, Xujiahui, and Xinzhuang.

For subway lines 2 and 10, the services will be extended until 1:30am. Line 17 will run until 12:30am.

Additionally, the frequency of the night bus route No. 320 has been increased, with buses running every 25 minutes.



Extra temporary bus services have been introduced from the Hongqiao Transportation Hub to various locations, including People's Square, Zhongshan Park, Xujiahui, and Xinzhuang.

