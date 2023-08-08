Students experience medicine at Rujin Hospital summer camp

Fifty students participated in the camp to have a close-up look at the work of doctors and nurses, visit different departments, and experience some medical practices themselves.

After being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual medical youth camp resumed at Ruijin Hospital on Monday, for its 10th event. Fifty students participated in the one-day camp to have a close-up look at the work doctors and nurses perform, visit different departments, and experience some medical practices themselves.

Most of the visitors were high school students, some of whose parents are medical professionals. They visited laboratories, operating theaters, wards and medical stimulation centers; talked with doctors, nurses and patients; and tried medical practices and tests by themselves.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Leading doctors gave lectures on their work and shared their thoughts on medicine. Five students, who had participated in previous camps, also shared their thoughts and what they are doing now. Some have become medical students or doctors.

Some students said they were considering choosing medicine as their future major at university and want to become doctors, after having experienced their day in the hospital.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shen Rui, whose mother is a nurse at Ruijin Hospital, said his parents encouraged him to be a doctor in the future.

"I especially chose the group visiting the pediatrics department in order to follow my mother's major," Shen said. "It was a fun and great experience for me. Medicine is not only about saving patients but a combination of science, technology, medicine and humanity, especially in the pediatrics department. I now have a deeper understanding of my mother's job."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Xiao Yuan, who lead the students visiting the pediatrics department, said the medical experience camp is a very meaningful event and gives him the chance to share his experiences with young students, who are welcome to learn medicine.

"Love and care is the core of medicine," Xiao said. "The infant mortality in China has dropped from 29.2 per 1,000 to 4.9 per 1,000 in the past 20 years. It is a great achievement and due to the efforts of some 100,000 pediatricians in the nation. I am proud that I am a part of them. Using my knowledge, skill and love to bring health to babies and children is my biggest professional wish."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, said the camp has become a regular program of the hospital in order to show the "intelligence and love" of medical professionals to young people and students.

"Medicine is the combination of science and innovation," he said. "We use weapons like science and technology to fight diseases, but the inner core of medicine is very soft, which is from the deep heart of medical professionals. By opening the mysterious doors of the hospital, we want to show the spirit, dedication, elegance, devotion and faith of medical professionals. These are also passed down from generation to generation."