Fengxian ex-legislator gets over 10 years' jail for bribery

A former legislator of Fengxian District has been sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison for accepting bribes, the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court announced on Tuesday.

The court said that Yuan Xiaolin, 60, held office as chairman of the standing committee of Fengxian. He was also the former head of the suburban district's publicity department, deputy district director as well as holding other posts.



Between 1997 and 2021, Yuan took advantage of his various positions to assist others on matters related to engineering projects and company management. In return, he accepted more than 16 million yuan (US$2.2 million), the court declared.



It said that Yuan was fined 1.6 million yuan. And, all of his illegal gains and related interests will be confiscated.



After being arrested, Yuan confessed to his crimes and provided some bribery details that prosecutors hadn't collected. As he was also cooperative in returning all of his illegal gains, Yuan was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.

