No solo sips for men: Shanghai clothing & coffee shop sparks debate

A women's clothing store and coffee shop in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District has stirred a debate with its unique approach: serving coffee with gender-specific seating.

The Paper

Shanghai's market authority has confirmed that a women's fashion store's decision to prohibit male customers from entering is not a violation of domestic laws or regulations.

Tucked away on Benxi Road in downtown Yangpu District, a women's clothing store-cum-coffee shop has stirred a debate with its unique approach: serving coffee with gender-specific seating.

The establishment does not allow men to sit alone while enjoying their coffee, primarily to ensure the privacy of female customers trying on clothes nearby.

A straightforward sign at the entrance reads, "This shop is a women's fashion membership-based store. We regret that we cannot accommodate men dining alone."

A male customer cried discrimination on the internet, posting a negative comment on a well-known food review platform.

The store defends the policy, stating that it's a women's fashion membership store and the notice is displayed due to privacy concerns.

The staff will show the notice to men entering alone, but clarify they don't turn away male customers. If male customers insist, they're allowed to sit and stay, a staff member pointed out.

The store's management emphasizes that they treat all customers equally and don't discriminate based on gender.

China's Consumer Rights Protection Law prohibits businesses from imposing unfair or unreasonable rules through contracts, notifications, statements, or store signs.

However, the Yangpu District Market Regulation Bureau confirmed that the coffee shop's refusal to serve single men does not break any laws or regulations.

The shop occupies two floors, with the café on the first and the women's clothing store on the second, accessible via a spiral staircase.

The Paper

The café offers about 10 coffee tables, primarily for casual seating as customers browse clothes. A sign at the cash register also states, "No laptops for work, no meetings, no studying." The phrase "men dining alone" is highlighted.

The staffer explained the policy on male customers and stressed that the rule isn't just about men but also aims to discourage working in the café.

The district's market watchdog said the store, established in April 2013, primarily deals in women's clothing. After a renovation in the first half of 2023, the first floor now houses a coffee-making and sales area with a few dining tables.

The second floor showcases women's fashion and has fitting rooms. The store's business scope expanded to include food sales and dining services in June 2023.

The store's management further clarifies that the first-floor dining area is separated by a thin partition from the second-floor women's fashion section and fitting rooms.

The intention behind not allowing men to dine alone on the first floor is to protect customer privacy and avoid making female customers uncomfortable, according to the store.

Public opinion, however, is divided, with some understanding the policy due to the store's focus on women's fashion and coffee.

"It's quite normal for a store selling women's clothing to restrict people from working and prevent men dining alone," a netizen said.

"After all, a women's fashion membership system indicates a focus on selling women's clothing. So, why would men want to visit?" the netizen asked.

Others wonder if a similar shop catering to men could exist, thereby reversing the gender roles.

The Paper

(By courtesy of thepaper.cn, kankanews.com and shobserver.com)