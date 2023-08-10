Shanghai residents get to vote on great places at their doorway

Shanghai's culture and tourism authorities announced this year's 86 candidates for "great places at your doorway," inviting residents to pick their favorites.

What's your ideal place for a leisurely stroll or to exercise near home? It's time to cast your vote.

This is the fourth time the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism has selected the city's "great places at your doorway." So far, 150 have been released over the past three years.

They are small but beautiful locations and embody haipai (Shanghai-style) features, the administration said.

These include countryside parks, historical blocks, innovation parks, ecological and green spaces, cultural venues, leisure blocks and tourist villages, as well as new fashion blocks, lifestyle bazaars and cultural, tourist, sports and retail complexes, according to the administration.

They provide diversified options for residents to enrich their leisure life, and offers a glimpse into the city's natural landscape, lush greenery, culture and history, urban renewal progress, community life, mouthwatering delicacies, and innovation and ingenuity.

For this year, 106 locations applied and 86 made it to the final round. In total, 50 will be selected.

Some candidates on this year's list

Cultural venues

Pudong History Museum 浦东历史博物馆

Dishui Lake outlet of Duoyun Books 朵云书店·滴水湖店

Former dwelling of renowned translator Fu Lei 傅雷故居

Changning District Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center 长宁区非物质文化遗产保护中心

1927 Luxun and Uchiyama Memorial Bookstore 1927·鲁迅与内山纪念书局

Grand NeoBay Library 大零号湾图书馆

Greenery spots

Pocket park at 96 Hongmei Road S. 虹梅南路96弄口袋公园

Middle Ring Road (Xuhui section) Green Corridor 中环(徐汇)绿地

Hongqiao Park 虹桥公园

Shanghai Conservatory of Music Greenland 上音绿地

Fuxing Island Park 复兴岛公园

Leisure complexes and blocks



Longhua Square 龙华广场(塔影空间)

Wuyi MIX320 武夷MIX320

M+Xingfuli M+幸福里

Pinzun Coffee Culture Street 品尊咖啡文化街

Votes can be cast on the official WeChat account of the administration (http://travel.firefuntech.com/2023-vote) through August 20.

The final list will be based on online votes from residents and tourists and expert evaluations, according to the administration.

