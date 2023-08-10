First comprehensive clinic with bilingual ability opens to treat ovarian disease

Doctors at the clinic will organize the relevant medical experts from different departments at the multidisciplinary service, to offer a one-stop consultation and medical solution.

Ti Gong

The city's first comprehensive outpatient clinic with Chinese-English bilingual ability for treating complicated ovarian disease has opened at the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

To make the medical process convenient and prepare properly, patients should reserve on the hospital's public WeChat account, upload their medical records, and describe their symptoms online. Doctors will organize the relevant medical experts from different departments for patients at the multidisciplinary service, to offer a one-stop consultation and medical solution.

"Ovarian disease is a very large concept, involving both benign and malignant diseases," said Dr Wang Yu, president of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital. "Patients can range from young girls to elderly women. Different from an ordinary outpatient service, we offer consultations and service not only for the patients but also their families and even future children, as certain diseases are genetically inherited.

For ovarian cancer, the team will do comprehensive genetic consultation and gene screening for patients and their families, according to Wang.

"Those with BARC gene mutations have a very high risk of ovarian cancer and other diseases. Geneticists in our team will give detailed guidance and targeted suggestion for people with different risks," She said.

"Angelina Jolie, who had her breasts and ovaries removed to reduce the risk of cancer due to BARC gene mutation, is the most famous case. We are also offering precise suggestions for people to be aware of the importance of genetic screening and offer relevant medical solutions. We will also offer suggestions on their offspring, and whether in vitro fertilization is necessary to reduce the future children's risk of inherited diseases."

A 39-year-old woman with long-term stomach ache and diseases involving her ovaries and other organs travelled to the newly established clinic on Thursday.

"I have visited many hospitals for my symptoms," the patient said. "Since it involves different major organs, I have to visit different departments. We met experts on gynecology, imaging and general surgery today. They gave me a very detailed explanation of my condition and a surgical plan. I felt very relieved."