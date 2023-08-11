China's first international cruise in 3 years sets sail from Shanghai

China's first international cruise in three years set sail on Friday, heading from Shanghai to Japan.

Jiefang Daily

China's first international cruise in three years set sail on Friday, heading from Shanghai to Japan, state media reported.

The vessel, operated by Shanghai Blue Dream International Cruise Line and carrying more than 1,000 passengers, will sail to Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Kagoshima and Nagasaki in Japan.

The Blue Dream Star sailed a day after China opened the way for more international travel by its citizens, lifting pandemic restrictions on group tours for more countries, including key markets such as the United States, Japan, South Korea.

Thursday's lifting of more travel restrictions by the culture and tourism ministry is seen as a potential boon for international travel industries.

As of July, the number of international flights in and out of China had recovered to 53 percent of 2019's levels.