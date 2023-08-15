﻿
Smart medicine highlighted at Silver Snake Awards

This year's awards highlight achievements in cutting-edge fields of medical science including smart medicine, new clinical skills and new biomarkers for cancer.
A total of 22 young medics received Sliver Snake awards, and 17 received nominee awards on Tuesday.

Medical innovations like smart medicine, new clinical skills and new biomarkers for cancers were highlighted at the latest Sliver Snake Awards, the highest honor for young health professionals in the city.

A total of 22 excellent young medics received awards while 17 received nominee awards, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Established in 1989, the Sliver Snake Awards, for health professionals younger than 40 years old, is delivered every two years. So far, 313 young medics have received the honor and 323 have won nominee awards. Most of them have grown into leading medical experts, hospital leaders and top researchers.

The focus of the awards always follows the most advanced frontiers of medicine. Intelligent medicine and clinical innovations were the focus of this year's ceremony.

Dr Shi Zhifeng from Huashan Hospital's neurological surgery department received first prize for his new theory on the molecular subtyping of glioma and artificial intelligence-based instant molecular diagnosis on brain glioma, which can get an accurate diagnosis within 3 minutes.

Dr Liu Kun from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, was another first prize winner. He developed new surgical skills and technologies to better protect limb function, and new materials and products to prevent adhesion of joints and tendons after surgery.

