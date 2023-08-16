Chicken delight as Popeyes ready to reflex its muscles

Popeyes is returning to Shanghai with its first flagship store on the Chinese mainland as the US quick service chain store remains bullish on the country's consumption power.

Dong Jun / SHINE

After a hiatus of four months, Popeyes is returning to Shanghai with its first flagship store on the Chinese mainland as the United States quick service chain store remains bullish on the consumption power in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Lu Yongchen of TH International, the master franchise of Popeyes in China, said it will add another 10 new stores in Shanghai this year. The new-store plan extends to around 60 locations in the city and nearby next year. Eventually, it plans at least 1,700 openings around the country in 10 years.

TH International Ltd, which is the operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to develop and sub-franchise the fried chicken brand earlier this year on the Chinese mainland and Macau from Restaurant Brands International.

Shanghai's retail scene remains vibrant and attractive for various kinds of business.

In the first half this year, the city added 557 new debut stores, according to the local commerce commission. Among those, seven brands have chosen Shanghai to open their first-ever physical store globally or in Asia.

When asked about the development potential of Popeyes in China during a recent earnings conference call, Restaurant Brands International Executive Chairman Patrick Doyle singled out the country as having the most potential in the world for its business.

Dong Jun / SHINE

With a redesigned menu that includes more seafood burgers and rice, snacks, as well as seasonal drinks, customers can also make their personalized flavored dips for fried chicken with six kinds of sauces available when the store opens at the weekend.

Having made its debut in Shanghai in the first half of 2020, Popeyes became popular, drawing large crowds in its operation earlier.

Shanghai office worker Judith Chen said she has been paying attention to the new store opening on social media. "I can't wait to try the fried chicken again and the new ice drinks look attractive," she noted.

Tims China had said it expects to leverage the coffee chain's existing infrastructure and operating expertise to expand Popeyes business rapidly and efficiently.

With redesigned menu and dining space to reflect local vibrancy and the original Louisiana flavor of its snacks, the company has also added a touch of oriental flavor with new tea-flavored milk shakes.

Set menus are also available for snack sharing as well as for family or friends gathering.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Address: 1F, No. 566 Huaihai Road M



淮海中路566号1楼

Opening hours: From August 19

Monday - Thursday: 10:00-22:00

Friday - Saturday: 10:00-02:00

Sunday: 10:00-24:00