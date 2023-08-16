Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway set to open in September

The railway is currently under a final test phase, before its scheduled opening in September. The new route will run through 8 stations.

The Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway completed its integration test and commissioning, and entered its trial operation on Wednesday, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

The construction of the high-speed railway started in October 2018, and entered the integration test and commissioning stage on June 15 this year. It's expected to be ready for operation in September.

The trail operation will run no less than one month, going through several project tests, such as parameter testing, fault simulation, emergency rescue drills, and running-on-route tests.

Ti Gong

As of August 15, the railway has run 898 test trains of all kinds, with a total mileage of 33,309 kilometers, with the highest speed of the test trains reaching 385 kilometers per hour.



The railway starts from Nanjing South Station, running through cities in Jiangsu Province, including Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Wuxi and Suzhou, and ending at Taicang Station. It has a total route length of 279 kilometers, and a designated speed at of 350 kilometers per hour.

There are a total of eight stations along the entire line, including Nanjing South Station, Jurong Station, Jintan Station, Wujin Station, Jiangyin Station, Zhangjiagang Station, Changshu Station, and Taicang Station. Among them, four are existing stations and four have been newly built.

Yin Chao / Ti Gong

It connects to the Shanghai railway circle by linking to the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway.

After operation, it will serve as the backbone of the intercity rail transport network in the Yangtze River Delta region.