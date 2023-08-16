﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway set to open in September

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting Chen Nuo
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
The railway is currently under a final test phase, before its scheduled opening in September. The new route will run through 8 stations.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting Chen Nuo
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0

The Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway completed its integration test and commissioning, and entered its trial operation on Wednesday, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

The construction of the high-speed railway started in October 2018, and entered the integration test and commissioning stage on June 15 this year. It's expected to be ready for operation in September.

The trail operation will run no less than one month, going through several project tests, such as parameter testing, fault simulation, emergency rescue drills, and running-on-route tests.

Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway set to open in September
Ti Gong

A test of the high-speed train on the Qinhuai River Bridge

As of August 15, the railway has run 898 test trains of all kinds, with a total mileage of 33,309 kilometers, with the highest speed of the test trains reaching 385 kilometers per hour.

The railway starts from Nanjing South Station, running through cities in Jiangsu Province, including Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Wuxi and Suzhou, and ending at Taicang Station. It has a total route length of 279 kilometers, and a designated speed at of 350 kilometers per hour.

There are a total of eight stations along the entire line, including Nanjing South Station, Jurong Station, Jintan Station, Wujin Station, Jiangyin Station, Zhangjiagang Station, Changshu Station, and Taicang Station. Among them, four are existing stations and four have been newly built.

Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway set to open in September
Yin Chao / Ti Gong

The route map of the Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway

It connects to the Shanghai railway circle by linking to the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway.

After operation, it will serve as the backbone of the intercity rail transport network in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Shanghai-Nanjing high-speed railway set to open in September
Ti Gong

The high-speed train test goes through Yangshan Tunnel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China Railway
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     