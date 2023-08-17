Promoting awareness of anemia among kidney disease patients

Anemia is the most common complication for people with chronic kidney disease, with 120 million patients in China. However, many people are still unaware of the condition and fail to understand its harm, experts said on Thursday, the China Anemia Day.

Doctors said it is important to promote knowledge of anemia prevention and control among kidney disease patients, and enhance the overall awareness on anemia.

"Anemia can not only speed up the development of chronic kidney disease into kidney failure, but also increase the risk of negative cardiovascular events. Early screening and regular treatment is very important for people with chronic kidney disease," said Dr Chen Nan from Ruijin Hospital's nephrology department.

The incidence of anemia among kidney disease patients increased from 20 percent from those in early stages, to 98 percent for those in terminal stages of chronic kidney disease. The increase shows a high prevalence of anemia among chronic kidney disease patients, who need long-term management, experts added.

"Anemia can cause serious consequences like stroke, coronary heart disease and kidney failure. Since there is no significant symptoms in early stages of anemia, many patients fail to pay enough attention and don't get regular checkups and treatment," Chen said. "The treatment rate and control rate of anemia among kidney disease patients in China is low. It's a long-term management process requiring regular monitoring and comprehensive treatment."

She said that many patients with kidney disease also have hypertension and diabetes, which is causing more and more kidney failures in recent years. So a comprehensive treatment plan targeting anemia, kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension should be conducted.

"Moreover, there are more young people being detected with chronic kidney disease. We must introduce early screening, reasonable drug use, regular testing and healthy lifestyle guidance to help such patients achieve long-term management, to ensure their life quality," Chen said.