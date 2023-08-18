﻿
News / Metro

City spreads knowledge of marine biodiversity

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Activities educating about marine biodiversity are being launched in 215 subdistricts and towns from Friday, to raise awareness of marine environmental protection.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0

A slew of activities spreading knowledge of marine biodiversity will be launched in 215 subdistricts and towns across the city from Friday, to enrich people's culture and tourism experiences and raise awareness of marine environmental protection.

Using the combined application of advanced technologies such as the metaverse and virtual reality, immersive VR tours into the ocean, exhibitions, and lectures will be held at communities under a program launched by Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, which is home to about 50,000 marine and polar animals.

City spreads knowledge of marine biodiversity
Ti Gong

A lecture on marine biodiversity at the Shimen No.2 Road subdistrict

At the culture activity center of Shimen No.2 Road subdistrict in Jing'an District, a lecture on the protection of wild whales was delivered on Friday, with a small exhibition featuring a biomimetic model of a finless porpoise and a sample of a penguin egg.

There will also be VR tours of the park and science popularization activities as part of the program, said Huang Jin, general manager of the park.

City spreads knowledge of marine biodiversity
Ti Gong

Children learn about marine biodiversity on Friday.

The first batch of 100 subdistricts involved will be mainly located in Jing'an, Xuhui, Huangpu and Changning districts, and the program will last two years.

A blueprint on the cultivation of the culture and tourism metaverse new track was released by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities in June.

Cultural and tourism operators are encouraged to explore the application scenes of the metaverse and the application of metaverse technologies and digital tourist attractions, hotels, art galleries and museums will be highlighted based on the blueprint.

Based on the implementation plan, more than 30 metaverse innovation demonstration applications with a mixture of virtual and actual reality in the fields of digital culture, intelligent tourism, virtual performance, digital artwork, and content creation will be formed in the city by 2025.

City spreads knowledge of marine biodiversity
Ti Gong

An exhibition on marine animals is at the subdistrict

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     