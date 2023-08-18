City spreads knowledge of marine biodiversity

Activities educating about marine biodiversity are being launched in 215 subdistricts and towns from Friday, to raise awareness of marine environmental protection.

A slew of activities spreading knowledge of marine biodiversity will be launched in 215 subdistricts and towns across the city from Friday, to enrich people's culture and tourism experiences and raise awareness of marine environmental protection.

Using the combined application of advanced technologies such as the metaverse and virtual reality, immersive VR tours into the ocean, exhibitions, and lectures will be held at communities under a program launched by Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, which is home to about 50,000 marine and polar animals.

At the culture activity center of Shimen No.2 Road subdistrict in Jing'an District, a lecture on the protection of wild whales was delivered on Friday, with a small exhibition featuring a biomimetic model of a finless porpoise and a sample of a penguin egg.

There will also be VR tours of the park and science popularization activities as part of the program, said Huang Jin, general manager of the park.

The first batch of 100 subdistricts involved will be mainly located in Jing'an, Xuhui, Huangpu and Changning districts, and the program will last two years.

A blueprint on the cultivation of the culture and tourism metaverse new track was released by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities in June.

Cultural and tourism operators are encouraged to explore the application scenes of the metaverse and the application of metaverse technologies and digital tourist attractions, hotels, art galleries and museums will be highlighted based on the blueprint.

Based on the implementation plan, more than 30 metaverse innovation demonstration applications with a mixture of virtual and actual reality in the fields of digital culture, intelligent tourism, virtual performance, digital artwork, and content creation will be formed in the city by 2025.