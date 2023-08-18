Taipei mayor to visit Shanghai for city forum

Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an will lead a delegation on a visit to Shanghai from August 29 to 31 for an annual city forum, the Taipei city government announced Friday.

The 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum will center around the theme of "new trends, new development." During the event, the two cities plan to sign memorandums of cooperation in certain sectors.

The Taipei city government said that this forum will help maintain interaction between the two cities and encourage exchanges in more areas.

Since 2010, Shanghai and Taipei have alternately hosted the forum, engaging in discussions on people's livelihood, sharing urban management experiences, and promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges.