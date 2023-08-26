Yangtze delta zone acts to improve employees rights

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has stepped up cooperation in the labor union field.

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has stepped up cooperation in the labor union field, covering areas such as talent cultivation and protection of employees' rights and interests.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

Based on the cooperation scheme released recently, a labor union network involving multinational enterprises in the demonstration zone will be established.

The mechanism to protect the legitimate rights and interests of staff covering the prevention and alarm system of labor relationship disputes, consultation and mediation, and legal aid will be improved.

A number of labor and skill competitions will be held in the demonstration zone to promote exchanges and establish a labor team equipped with knowledge, skills and innovative minds to fuel the high-quality development of the zone.

Labor unions in Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan will beef up communication under the scheme as well.

As part of the scheme, a skills competition for fire protection was held in Qingpu on Friday. It gathered 24 teams of competitors with their skills in fire control, rescue boat manipulation, and unmanned aerial vehicle communication tested.

A drill with the participation of veteran firefighters from Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan was held at the same time.

More competitions in the fields of digital city, health service, smart manufacturing and emergency rescue will be held in the zone, officials said.