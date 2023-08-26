﻿
Students in step with latest in smart medicine

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:03 UTC+8, 2023-08-26
A group of children gained insights into the latest smart medicine in orthopedics during a visit to the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Cai Wenjun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The digital medicine and 3D printing center of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

A group of children gained insights into the latest smart medicine in orthopedics including 3D printing, weight-bearing ankle scanning and gait monitoring with sensors during a visit to the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Twenty six students and their parents visited the digital medicine and 3D printing center of the hospital, where doctors showcased the latest 3D printing technology for bones and joints.

"The 3D printing technology has been widely used in the clinical practice," said Dr Shi Zhongmin.

"By putting all data into the software, the machine can print the exact model of the patient for doctors to explain the disease, create a surgical plan easily or try some treatments on the model."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students are very interested in a weight-bearing CT scanner.

Students were excited about the visit.

"It is an amazing day for me, as I have seen many magical operation by doctors," said Liu Youming, a middle school student. He was wowed by an ankle CT scanning machine which can change positions to meet patients' demand.

"The 3D printer that uses metal materials to print a part to fill the gap of an injured leg and the mobility monitoring machine getting data from sensors on the body are very interesting.

"It is the first time that I have seen a CT machine which allows patients to stand to receive examination."

Officials said the hospital will further enhance the application and promotion of digital medicine to streamline medical process and make orthopedics treatment more minimally invasive, standard and intelligent.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A student tries gait monitoring and pressure testing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
