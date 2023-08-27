High scores for Cross-Strait E-sports Culture Festival

E-sports has become an important area for communication across the Taiwan Strait.

A Cross-Strait Esports Culture Festival had its fifth edition at the Bandai Namco Dream Hall in Shanghai's Putuo District over the weekend.

The annual event included an electronic game competition, which attracted 1,487 eSports players of 247 teams from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan over the past three months.

Eight teams made it to the final on Friday, and the HCTU team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University won the championship.

As part of the festival, a visit to the Shanghai digital advertising park and the Tian An 1000 Trees shopping mall (dubbed the city's "Hanging Garden of Babylon) was organized for more than 50 eSports enthusiasts. This showcased the digital transformation of Putuo.

A concert was also held and live-streamed with singers from across the Strait.