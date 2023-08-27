﻿
News / Metro

High scores for Cross-Strait E-sports Culture Festival

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:20 UTC+8, 2023-08-27       0
E-sports has become an important area for communication across the Taiwan Strait.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:20 UTC+8, 2023-08-27       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The 5th Cross-Strait E-sports Culture Festival in Shanghai




Esports has become an important area for communication across the Taiwan Strait.

A Cross-Strait Esports Culture Festival had its fifth edition at the Bandai Namco Dream Hall in Shanghai's Putuo District over the weekend.

The annual event included an electronic game competition, which attracted 1,487 eSports players of 247 teams from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan over the past three months.

Eight teams made it to the final on Friday, and the HCTU team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University won the championship.

As part of the festival, a visit to the Shanghai digital advertising park and the Tian An 1000 Trees shopping mall (dubbed the city's "Hanging Garden of Babylon) was organized for more than 50 eSports enthusiasts. This showcased the digital transformation of Putuo.

A concert was also held and live-streamed with singers from across the Strait.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     