International mediation studies center to improve city's standing

A center for international mediation studies has been established at the East China University of Political Science and Law.

This will assist Shanghai in developing itself into an international center for legal services and dispute resolution.

The center, in co-operation with the university's school of international law and the Shanghai People's Mediation Association, will integrate resources in industries, education and research areas to carry out research, offer suggestions for policymakers and train mediation staff for Shanghai.

Ye Qing, president of the university, said the development of a mediation system is essential, as Shanghai is making every effort to improve its global governance capability and build itself into an Asia-Pacific arbitration center, an international legal service center and an international dispute resolution center.

He said he hoped the new center will integrate mediation experts from home and abroad to build a platform for theoretical and practical exchanges to help improve China's mediation system as well as its global influence so as to contribute to global governance.

A total of 31 experts and 69 researchers have been invited to support the center. The center's website was also launched.