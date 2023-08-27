Leading hospitals actively involved in health education

Local leading hospitals are actively involved in health education through experts' livestreaming programs, books, events, short videos and plays.

A total of 11 programs from 36 candidates were honored over the weekend as city-level excellent health scientific programs, said the Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Development Center, the organizer.

Song Yaoxing, from Changzheng Hospital, said good scientific education should target people's major health concerns.

"We established a livestreaming program to invite top experts to answer people's questions on common diseases, clear misleading information and explain new technologies in clinical practice twice a week," he said.

"The program has received many followers and has been welcomed by the public."

Ti Gong

Medical professional also created short videos, plays and microfilms to promote education.

The Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center created a drama to explain the prevention of infectious diseases like AIDS, Shanghai Xinhua Hospital developed microfilms to promote the awareness of children's mental health, and Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital made a stage drama to help the public better understand epidurals for labor to erase people's fear and worry.

Zheng Ning from Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Development Center said local medics and hospitals are encouraged to use multimedia programs, lectures, livestreaming platforms and books to promote health knowledge and skills better, more quickly and more effectively. The government will also continue to give support.

Shanghai is the first city in the nation to include medics' and hospitals' involvement and performance in health education into the professional evaluation system.

Medics' performance in health promotion is also included into the assessment system of professional title evaluation.