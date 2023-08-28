﻿
News / Metro

Brazil the country of honor as Pujiang Innovation Forum returns

The 16th Pujiang Innovation Forum will be held in Shanghai from September 9 to 11, under the theme of "Open Innovation Ecosystem: Innovation for Global Connectivity".
The 16th Pujiang Innovation Forum will be held in Shanghai next month.

The 16th Pujiang Innovation Forum will be held in Shanghai from September 9 to 11.

More than 200 scholars and experts from nearly 30 of the world's leading universities, institutes and industrial players will attend the forum, discussing hot topics under the theme of "Open Innovation Ecosystem: Innovation for Global Connectivity."

Nearly 40 percent of them are from overseas, with Brazil the Country of Honor.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of strategic partnership formed between China and Brazil, and next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A Sino-Brazil innovation week and a nanotechnology seminar will be held in celebration of the long-term and stable strategic partnership.

Imaginechina

National flags of China and Brazil are hung at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing to welcome the state visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in April in this file photo.

Hubei Province, whose innovation capability ranks first in central China, is the Province of Honor.

Pietro Barabaschi, director-general of ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) Organization; Kumsal Bayazit, chief executive officer of Elsevier; Jin Li, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; He Dongfeng, chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corp of China; and Xu Dongliang, an associate professor at the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute, will attend the plenary session.

They will share the latest progress on ITER, Human Phenome Project, large passenger aircraft, etc.

Several sub-forums will be held around brain science, life science, robotics, low-carbon, and other frontier sectors.

Notably, the first entrepreneurship conference called WeStart will be held as a new part of the forum, aimed at building a bridge between investors and startup projects in three sectors: biological medicine, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.

More than 500 incubators and 200 investing institutions will pick up 100 candidates from the 1,000-plus projects to stage road shows.

Another highlight of the forum, this year's Global Tech-Matching Fair, commonly known as Inno-Match Expo, will present more than 2,000 technological innovation needs. And participating companies have set aside 8.2 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) to seek outstanding projects and talent.

Source: SHINE
﻿
