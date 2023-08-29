Shanghai's Baoshan unveils three education action plans

Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District released three plans on Monday in a bid to seek high-quality development in the education sector.

Shanghai's Baoshan District released three plans on Monday in a bid to seek high-quality development in the education sector.

Among the measures, the suburban district plans to build 29 new schools and attract 100 more high-level education talents in the next three years.

It also announced incentives to improve the capability of its teaching faculty, including bonuses ranging from 10,000 yuan (US$1,372) to 80,000 yuan per person each year for outstanding headmasters and teachers.

To attract high-level talent, Baoshan has declared generous bonus plans. Those who have gained high-end talent titles at the ministry or provincial levels will be able to get a million yuan of bonus if they give outstanding performance in assessment and come to work in Baoshan.

Postgraduates from top universities in China or top 100 universities on the QS World University Rankings also have the opportunity to get 100,000 yuan of bonus or three years of free accommodation.

The district is trying to empower education with digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, as well.

According to a three-year action plan, Baoshan will try its best to cultivate 50 schools featuring application of information technologies and promote the use of digital tools in preparation for classes, teaching in class and individualized student assessment and tutoring.

The district is also urging local schools to cooperate with science education organizations to promote cultivation of talent in science innovation.

In addition, it will explore ways to help students with special needs or special talents.