Medicine a large part of Shanghai-Taipei City Forum

Representatives from across the Taiwan Strait will share their experiences in smart medicine at this year's Shanghai-Taipei City Forum, which will take place in Shanghai on Wednesday, Shanghai officials said.

The city forum, initiated in 2010, has been hosted by Shanghai and Taipei alternately, engaging in discussions on people's livelihoods, sharing urban management experiences, and promoting people-to-people exchanges. The two cities have signed 42 memorandums of cooperation.

Medical exchanges have been carried out frequently between the two cities since 2011, when the two sides signed an memorandum of understanding at the city forum to promote exchanges in the medical service and health care sector. From 2015, the medical forum has become a parallel session of the annual city forum.

"The two cities have been organizing medical forums in rotation, having deep exchanges in various topics, including the family doctor system, medical humanistic services, senior care, community health services, and application of new technologies in the medical sector. Both cities have learned a lot from each other," said Luo Meng, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Luo said the two cities, which share a lot in common in the development, have signed several MOUs to enhance cooperation, many of which have been realized, improving the development of the medical sector in both cities and benefiting people across the Strait.

Shanghai has been improving health care for Taiwan people living and working in the city, enabling them to enjoy the same services at local hospitals at the same costs as for those from the Chinese mainland.

The city has also been supporting development of Taiwan-invested medical institutions in Shanghai, providing diversified medical services for Taiwan people in the city and assisting them adapt to the local community.

It has also streamlined the process for Taiwan doctors to gain qualifications to work in Shanghai. According to the commission, more than 800 Taiwan doctors have received the qualifications.

Wang Juan, an official from the Shanghai Health Commission, has witnessed most of the medical exchanges between the two sides.

"I'm so touched that every time, each side would engage top experts and professionals to share the best experiences," she said. "Such exchanges not only enabled us to learn from each other, but also strengthened our friendship."

Luo said the medical session of this year's city forum would focus on smart medicine.

"We will share experiences and discuss how new technologies can empower medical services and serve patients," he said. "We will focus on smart medical treatment, smart service and smart management."

This year's forum, centering on the theme of "new trends, new development," will also address topics such as the digital economy, and low-carbon and sustainable development.

During the event, the two cities plan to sign memorandums of cooperation in certain sectors.