Shanghai, Thailand strengthen economic ties for mutual growth

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and chairman of KC International Group, on Monday.

Gong said that Shanghai, as China's largest economic center city, is showing a good trend of accelerating economic recovery and continuously improving development quality. We are actively expanding openness and strengthening international cooperation.

Thailand is an important trading partner for Shanghai, and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce is an important link in promoting economic and trade cooperation and two-way investment between China and Thailand, making positive contributions.

We hope that the chamber of commerce will continue to exert its influence, help Thai companies invest and start businesses in Shanghai, and share development opportunities. We will continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, and create a better ecosystem for all types of enterprises to develop in Shanghai, the mayor said.

At the same time, we hope that the chamber of commerce will help Shanghai enterprises enter Thailand, support Shanghai enterprises to invest in Thailand and explore the Asian market. We also welcome the chamber of commerce to actively organize Thai companies to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo, introducing more new technologies and services to Shanghai and China.

Narongsak said that the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce has long been committed to promoting Thai-Chinese friendship, actively promoting economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges between the two countries.

We will build a bridge of friendship and cooperation between Thailand and Shanghai, deepen comprehensive cooperation in various fields, and provide support and convenience for Shanghai enterprises to invest in Thailand. We will also promote Thai companies to explore business opportunities and expand cooperation in Shanghai, contributing to the beautiful chapter of Thai-Chinese family bond, the president said.





