﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai, Thailand strengthen economic ties for mutual growth

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and chairman of KC International Group, on Monday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Shanghai, Thailand strengthen economic ties for mutual growth

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and chairman of KC International Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and chairman of KC International Group, on Monday.

Gong said that Shanghai, as China's largest economic center city, is showing a good trend of accelerating economic recovery and continuously improving development quality. We are actively expanding openness and strengthening international cooperation.

Thailand is an important trading partner for Shanghai, and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce is an important link in promoting economic and trade cooperation and two-way investment between China and Thailand, making positive contributions.

We hope that the chamber of commerce will continue to exert its influence, help Thai companies invest and start businesses in Shanghai, and share development opportunities. We will continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, and create a better ecosystem for all types of enterprises to develop in Shanghai, the mayor said.

At the same time, we hope that the chamber of commerce will help Shanghai enterprises enter Thailand, support Shanghai enterprises to invest in Thailand and explore the Asian market. We also welcome the chamber of commerce to actively organize Thai companies to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo, introducing more new technologies and services to Shanghai and China.

Narongsak said that the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce has long been committed to promoting Thai-Chinese friendship, actively promoting economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges between the two countries.

We will build a bridge of friendship and cooperation between Thailand and Shanghai, deepen comprehensive cooperation in various fields, and provide support and convenience for Shanghai enterprises to invest in Thailand. We will also promote Thai companies to explore business opportunities and expand cooperation in Shanghai, contributing to the beautiful chapter of Thai-Chinese family bond, the president said.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     