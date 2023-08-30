Smart medicine the focus at Shanghai-Taipei subforum

Hospitals in Shanghai and Taipei can now provide comprehensive, considerate and concise medical services for patients, a subforum of the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum hears.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Empowered by digital technologies, hospitals in Shanghai and Taipei now can provide comprehensive, accurate and remote medical services for patients, a subforum of the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum heard on Wednesday.

With 5G technology, a doctor at Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital even successfully did a surgery for a patient 2,000 kilometers away in July, an official from the hospital said when forum participants made a field visit to see the hospital's intelligent management and service systems.

About 70 medical experts and officials from Shanghai and Taipei attended the subforum, discussing on topics such as how to improve medical services for patients and hospital management efficiency, and how technology can empower emergency rescue and remote medical treatment.

Representatives from both cities expressed their wish to join hands on smart medicine to improve the well-being of citizens on both sides the Strait.