News / Metro

Shanghai Party secretary meets with Corning CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining talks with Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning Inc.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning Inc. and his delegation on Tuesday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development and mentioned that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China had outlined a grand blueprint for China's modernization. As China's economic center, Shanghai will steadfastly deepen high-level opening up to the outside world, promote high-quality development, and create a market-oriented, law-based, and international first-class business environment for global enterprises to invest and operate in.

Corning is a global leader in material innovation and their core business aligns with Shanghai's industrial development direction, so there is ample room for cooperation between the two sides.

Shanghai welcomes Corning to seize the opportunities presented by modernization and better cater to the needs of green transformation, industrial transformation, and consumption upgrading in the city, by increasing investments and establishing research and development facilities.

Furthermore, Shanghai will rely on the "service package" system for key enterprises to routinely understand their needs, provide precise policy support, and offer efficient services and convenience, to help global enterprises achieve faster and better development in Shanghai, Chen said.

Weeks thanked Shanghai for providing great support in their decision to establish Corning's global headquarters in the city. He said that the company has full confidence in its development in China, and has an unwavering commitment to deepening its presence in the Chinese market and increasing investments in China.

Corning deeply feels the huge advantages and potential of the Chinese market, and will always uphold an innovative spirit, fully leverage its strengths, increase innovative research and development in Shanghai, deepen cooperation in green and low-carbon development, and expand business operations, in order to make a greater contribution to Shanghai's high-quality development.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
