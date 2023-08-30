Shanghai mayor welcomes delegation from Taipei

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng extended a warm welcome to a delegation led by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an. They will participate in the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng welcomed a delegation led by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an on Tuesday.



The visitors arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday morning to attend the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum, which was initiated in 2010 and is alternately held in the two cities.

Gong extended a warm welcome to the delegation and said that the forum has achieved valuable results in exchanges and cooperation over the last 13 years, perfectly embodying the achievements of the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties.

This year's event is being held offline after three years since it was interrupted by COVID-19.

"It will undoubtedly inject new impetus into our two cities' complementary advantages and win-win development," Gong added.

He said that Shanghai is eager to enhance communication, deepen cooperation, and seek common development with Taipei as it accelerates the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis with global influence, deepening the construction of "five centers" and strengthening the "four functions."

He noted that Shanghai will better serve Taiwanese enterprises looking to invest and start businesses in Shanghai and meet the needs of Taiwanese compatriots looking to live and work in Shanghai. He hoped that young Taiwanese would come to Shanghai for jobs and business.



"This is a great era for the development of the Chinese nation," he remarked. "We are pleased to work with the Taipei government to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two cities, effectively improve the well-being of our citizens, and contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations."

Chiang said he went straight to the Yangshan Deep-Water Port and the Laogang Ecological Base immediately after getting off the plane and was deeply impressed by Shanghai's openness, innovation and low-carbon practices.

He emphasized that both Shanghai and Taipei had suffered from the imperialist invasion and fought for national glory, and that they should strive for a win-win situation amicably.

"The most beautiful temperaments of Taipei are inclusiveness and diversity," he explained. "Taipei and Shanghai are very similar. Let me use the phrase that local Taiwanese use to express feelings: 'I have a feeling for Shanghai.'"

Later, the Shanghai government hosted a welcome banquet for the delegation.