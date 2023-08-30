Chen meets Raimondo, stresses stable relations

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Party secretary Chen Jining met with United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday, introducing the city's economic and social development to the US delegation.

He emphasized the importance of healthy and stable China-US relations and the need for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as the fundamental principles for the two countries to coexist properly in the new era.

Economic and trade relations are the cornerstone of China-US relations, and Shanghai, as China's economic center, is known for its innovation, and inclusiveness, Chen said.

"We will continue to deepen high-level opening up, create a market-oriented, rule of law, and international first-class business environment, and better play a positive role in China-US economic and trade cooperation."

Chen hoped that both sides will move in the same direction, enhance communication and dialogue, and continuously broaden economic and trade cooperation and human exchanges.

He warmly welcomed US companies to seize the new opportunities of Chinese-style modernization, increase investment in Shanghai, and achieve greater development through cooperation.

Raimondo acknowledged Shanghai as an attractive destination for tourism and business.

"The United States wants to work with China to ensure a more predictable environment for American businesses in Shanghai," Raimondo told Chen.

She said a "stable economic relationship is good for America, good for China and good for the world."

"The US-China economic relationship is among the most consequential in the world," she noted.

Raimondo also talked up American firms' desire to do business in China and her hopes for further engagement with Chinese officials on market access.