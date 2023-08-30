﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Party secretary meets SABIC chairman to discuss closer cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh, chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, on Tuesday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining talks with Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh, chairman of SABIC

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh, chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, on Tuesday.

Chen said that since the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia, political mutual trust has continued to deepen, and bilateral relations have developed rapidly. President Xi Jinping's state visit to Saudi Arabia last year outlined a new blueprint for China-Saudi relations.

As the economic center of China, Shanghai will conscientiously implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and better play the core functions and leading role of the city, carry out more in-depth and extensive cooperation with various parties in Saudi Arabia, especially SABIC.

Shanghai welcome SABIC to continue to enhance its functional layout in Shanghai, broaden its cooperation vision in key areas such as high-end manufacturing, technological innovation, finance, investment and energy, deepen open cooperation, and bring more advanced products and investment services to China and Shanghai by relying on open platforms such as China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will vigorously create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule-of-law, and internationalized, implement a "service package" system for key enterprises, and provide efficient work connection, precise policy supply, and convenient and high-quality services to allow enterprises to develop in Shanghai with peace of mind.

Al-Dabbagh said that Saudi-Chinese relations are closely friendly, strategic cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and enterprises have continuously made new progress in Shanghai.

He hopes to establish a closer strategic partnership with Chinese partners, continuously expand cooperation areas in the direction of common development and advantageous industries of both parties, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and achieve win-win development.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
