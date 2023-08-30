﻿
Shanghai Mayor meets Saudi Arabia's ambassador to China

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Abdulrahman Alharbi, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to China and his delegation on Tuesday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Abdulrahman Alharbi, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to China

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Abdulrahman Alharbi, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to China and his delegation on Tuesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development. The city will continue to actively expand openness, strengthen international cooperation, and promote high-quality development.

Shanghai attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the two sides have carried out extensive cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, education, and culture, achieving positive results. Looking to the future, the vision and space for cooperation between the two sides are promising.

Shanghai is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly build the Belt and Road initiative, comprehensively strengthen cooperation in various fields, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. We hope to strengthen bilateral investment cooperation between the two cities and warmly welcome more Saudi companies to participate in China International Import Expo and expand their business layout in Shanghai, and provide first-class business environment and quality services for all types of enterprises, the mayor said.

At the same time, we look forward to enhancing cultural and tourism cooperation between the two sides, continuously enhancing mutual understanding and friendly exchanges between the people of the two countries.

Alharbi said that the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and China is developing rapidly, with enormous potential for cooperation between the two countries. Saudi Arabia is full of confidence, and Shanghai is a familiar international metropolis with unique advantages, which is sure to play an important role in bilateral cooperation.

Shanghai combines distinctive features of the economy, finance, trade, shipping and technology innovation, and the rapid development here has impressed me deeply. We will fully support investment and corporate cooperation between the two countries, promote tourism and cultural educational exchanges, achieve more substantial results, and bring prosperity and development to both sides.



