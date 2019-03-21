Shanghai, Taipei ink 3 new MoUs at major city forum

Shanghai and Taipei signed three new memoranda of understanding at the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on Wednesday aimed at enhancing exchanges and cooperation in key areas.

Ti Gong

Shanghai and Taipei signed three new memoranda of understanding at the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on Wednesday aimed at enhancing exchanges and cooperation in the convention and exhibition industry as well as in low-carbon development and badminton in the sports arena.

The total number of MoUs signed between the two cities now stands at 45.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and his Taipei counterpart Chiang Wan-an spoke at the forum and witnessed the signing of the MoUs.

Ti Gong

Gong pointed out that under the joint efforts of Shanghai and Taipei, the forum has been successfully held for 13 consecutive years, during which the two cities have learned from each other and achieved common progress in the fields of economy, education, medical care and environmental protection, bringing tangible benefits to the residents of the two metropolises.

He said the theme of this year's forum, "new trends, new development," embodies the common expectations of Shanghai and Taipei to further promote the economic and social integration and development of the two cities, and also bears the common aspirations of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

"People on both sides of the Strait share the common aspiration for peace, development, exchanges and cooperation," he noted.

"With a more open attitude and more practical measures, we will provide more effective assistance to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises, especially young people, in their development in Shanghai. We welcome more Taiwan compatriots to visit the Chinese mainland and Shanghai.

"We believe that as long as we pull together and work together, we will surely create a bright future for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Ti Gong

Chiang observed that the Taipei delegation's trip though not easy was aimed at finding shared values amid the current cross-Strait relations.

"Shanghai is a great city and Taipei is also very unique. We are twin cities advancing together in history. We are eager to do a good job in urban governance in the great times," he said.

The Taipei official stressed that the forum was not only about the role of urban governance, but also shouldered great significance in cross-Strait relations, which is like a boat on a river.

"We need to find our way through difficulties and keep calm in the fog. Especially at this moment, we should cherish such pragmatic, rational and sincere dialogues," Chiang suggested. "When the two cities can successfully resolve differences and eliminate antagonism, the chain effect of win-win will be unlimited. We have to be patient and confident."

The forum also featured three concurrent sessions for representatives from the two cities to discuss the digital economy, low-carbon and sustainable development, and smart medicine.