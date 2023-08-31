Shanghai to mark Philanthropy Week with mass wedding, charity bazaars

Funds raised during the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week will go to help disabled people and children and elderly residents in need.

A slew of activities from group wedding to charity bazaars will be held across Shanghai in September to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week, the city's civil affairs authorities said on Thursday.

A group wedding ceremony for 50 couples will be held at Minhang Culture Park on September 9, with a charity bazaar hosted alongside as part of the philanthropy week starting on Monday.

Funds raised from the bazaar will be donated to help needy and abandoned children.

Handicraft works made by children at child welfare institutions will be featured at the bazaar.

"We received very active response from lovebirds after applications for participation started and they come from various circles of life, from social organizations to high-tech enterprises," said Jin Lihui, deputy director of the marriage management department of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

During the week running through September 10, cafés in the city will make donations which will be used to help the disabled, and needy elderly citizens and children.

Charity supermarkets across the city will host donation activities, and charity salons, forums and concerts are also on the agenda.

By the end of last year, the city had registered 600 charity organizations that received more than 8.1 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) of donations in 2022, according to the bureau.